HERMISTON — Oregon State Police seeks the public's help to find the driver who took off after a fatal hit-and-run in Hermiston.
State police and other emergency personnel Saturday at 2:30 a.m. responded to a pedestrian was had been hit by a car on Highway 395 near Sherrell Chevrolet. According to a news release from state police, the preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart northbound when a red Honda car struck the pedestrian from behind.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. State police reported it would release the identity of the victim and other information later.
While the driver of the Honda did not stop, state police recovered pieces of the vehicle.
"OSP believes the vehicle is a 1996 to 2000 Honda, possibly a Civic model, with aftermarket features and effects," according to the news release.
Oregon State Police is asking anyone with information regarding this deadly hit-and-run to contact the agency by dialing *OSP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.