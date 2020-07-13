LA GRANDE — A hit-and-run on Saturday, July 11, in La Grande led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for theft and sexual crimes going back more than a decade.
Shortly before 3 p.m., La Grande police received a report of hit-and-run on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, according to the department’s daily bulletin. Officers arrived and arrested Christopher William Burrows, 37, for misdemeanor hit-and-run. Police also found Burrows had two arrest warrants out of neighboring Umatilla County.
State court records show one warrant was from 2006 for two counts of identity theft, two counts of second-degree forgery and one count each of attempt to commit a crime and second-degree theft. The identity theft charges are felonies, the rest are misdemeanors.
The other warrant was from 2005 for three misdemeanor sexual crimes of third-degree sexual abuse, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and sexual misconduct.
Court records also show Burrows has a Pendleton address, but Burrows on his Facebook page reported he moved to Baker City on March 8.
For now, Burrows is in jail in La Grande.
