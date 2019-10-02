IRRIGON — Christopher Michael Swope, of Irrigon, is out of jail on a conditional release while facing 17 counts stemming from a Sept. 8 hit-and-run involving five victims.
Swope, 40, faces 17 counts in all — five counts of fourth-degree assault, six of recklessly endangering another person, one for reckless driving, all misdemeanors, and five felony counts of failure to person duties of driver to injured persons.
Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack reported Swope the night of Sept. 8 was driving eastbound on Highway 730 near Lewis and Clark Drive west of Irrigon when he crossed the center lane and collided with a westbound vehicle. Selina Jim, the driver of that vehicle, and passengers Anthony Culps Jr., Anthony Culps Sr., Cougar Frank and Jade Jim-Heath, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Swope was serving two years of probation at the time after pleading guilty in 2018 to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, according to state court records. He took off from the crash, but the sheriff’s office caught him two days later and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Swope on Sept. 16 asked for release from the jail, and freshman Circuit Judge Rob Collins on Sept. 19 granted the request with certain restrictions, including no contact with the victims in the case.
Swope’s next court proceeding is a pre-trial conference Oct. 17.
Boardman Police Chief Rick Stokoe said that Swope was suspected to be involved in a single-vehicle crash reported in Boardman earlier on the same evening as the Irrigon crash.
He said a caller described driving past a crashed car, but did not describe the driver, and the vehicle had left the scene when Boardman police arrived. They soon located Swope’s vehicle, which matched the description, parked at a residence. No one answered the door when they knocked.
Stokoe said Boardman police would have “loved” to be able to prevent the crash that happened later that evening, but they didn’t have a search warrant for the home or probable cause to arrest Swope.
“We did our job to the best of our ability,” he said.
