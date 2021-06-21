HERMISTON — Traffic on Highway 207 northeast of Hermiston is undergoing some disruption due to a hole in the road.
According to Oregon Department of Transportation Region 5 spokesperson Tom Strandberg, a section of asphalt caved in where a culvert under the road rotted away.
The stretch of road shortly before Highway 207 joins Highway 730 was closed Sunday morning, June 20. As of June 21, commercial truck traffic has been directed to take an alternate route, while local traffic is being routed through a single lane of traffic using an automatic flagging system to signal which direction traffic is flowing.
Strandberg said he didn't know yet exactly when the road will reopen fully, but the lane closure was "hopefully just for this week."
