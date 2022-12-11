Markus Orman, 24, poses Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in front of his glass painting of a Nativity scene at Dr. Robert Alan Pratt's dental practice in Pendleton. Orman has been painting windows of homes and businesses in Pendleton to spread holiday cheer.
PENDLETON — Markus Orman is doing his best to apply his art skills and painting to festive holiday scenes on windows to spread holiday cheer throughout Pendleton.
Orman, 24, originally from Tri-Cities, recently graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in fine arts education and moved to Pendleton in June to be with his partner.
"All my life I've just really been an artist," he said. "I just always love to draw paint, just be creative. And I think ever since I was a little kid, my dream was to paint and make a living doing that."
Orman was painting a Nativity scene Thursday, Dec. 8. on the windows of Dr. Robert Alan Pratt's dental practice.
"It wasn't until about high school, I was like, 'Hey, maybe I want to be an art teacher,'" he said, "and have a stable 401(k), be in a union, but still be able to do my own practice and enjoy what I like to do and kind of be able to give back to my community and do that kind of deal."
Orman said he was just dipping his toe into glass painting but it provided great practice for one of his artistic passions — mural painting.
"I want to get into doing murals so I thought, 'What's a stepping stone for that?'" he said. "It was like, 'Oh, window painting.'
A friend had brought up the idea that Orman take up glass painting for the holiday season, so he dove in.
Since he began, Orman has completed two glass paintings and is working on his third. One of his glass paintings is in the former Clooten Law office at 427 S. Main St. Once he's finished with the Nativity scene, he'll move on to paint at Old West Federal Credit Union.
"I like painting acrylic, and I like to use gesso boards, basically painting on wood, so painting on glass is just second nature in that sense. It's very similar to painting on wood. It's fun."
While Orman enjoys all artistic mediums, painting stands out for him as he looks to artists such as Kehinde Wiley for inspiration.
"Kehinde Wiley is an African American artist, and I love his paintings, people should check them out," Orman said. "His work is awe-inspiring — 20-foot by 30-foot paintings that he does have classical representations of realism. It's really cool."
Of his transition to Pendleton, Orman said he never expected to live here, but has found he loves the community.
"It's been awesome so far, but I feel like I've dropped the ball a little bit on connecting with the art community," he said. "It's been fun to slowly touch base with artists around here though."
In May, Orman will be getting his master's degree from WSU Tri-Cities and hopes to be in the classroom teaching by August.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
