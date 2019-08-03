PENDLETON — On Tuesday, the Pendleton City Council will consider an ordinance that will prohibit the way many homeless people sleep.
Some people in Pendleton’s homeless community think the new proposal is a bad idea, while an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon thinks it could expose the city to lawsuits.
The council was set to vote on the ordinance at a July 16 meeting before tabling it for further review.
City Attorney Nancy Kerns said the changes to the ordinance’s language were minor, and the substance remains the same.
The amendment to the noncriminal offenses ordinance repeals language prohibiting loitering, which the city now considers “unconstitutionally broad.”
According to a staff report from Kerns, the changes were a response to potential changes to federal law. It also comes amid a growing public discussion over the issue of homelessness.
“The City has experienced growing numbers of persons who lack adequate housing and living facilities and who are present in public places,” Kerns wrote in the report. “Federal law has recognized that all persons have certain rights to exist and are trending toward declaring that all persons have a ‘right to rest.’”
Although the new ordinance wipes away loitering language, it introduces several new items into the list of noncriminal prohibitions.
• Camping on public property is prohibited unless authorized by the city manager.
• Police can remove violating campsites with 24-hour notice, although the notice requirement can be waived if authorities believe the camp contains illegal activity, a public safety threat, or is an impediment to city business.
• Sleeping in a public building is prohibited.
• Sleeping on a public bench between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. is prohibited.
• Violators of the ordinance can be fined up to $500.
Kerns said the new proposal is less restrictive than the current law, and it isn’t meant to specifically target the homeless.
She added that public buildings and facilities are meant for use by the public, but there was also in the public interest in using those facilities for what they were meant for.
But Kelly Simon, a staff attorney for the ACLU of Oregon, was skeptical of the law.
She referenced the recent Martin v. City of Boise case in the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that criminalizing outdoor sleeping or camping violated the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.
“It looks like Pendleton recognizes that federal law has established a right to rest and they’re punishing people anyway,” she said.
Although the offenses listed in the ordinance aren’t criminal, she thought it still violated the ruling by penalizing the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.
If she were a Pendleton resident, Simon said she would be concerned that the proposed ordinance would further entrench homelessness by fining people who couldn’t afford housing and exposing the city to further liability and lawsuits.
The East Oregonian conducted its interview with Kerns before talking with Simon. Kerns did not return a follow-up phone message about Pendleton’s potential liability as of press time.
One of the main resources for the homeless in Pendleton is Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, which offers a warming station in the winter and a weekly day center in the summer.
On a bright and warm Wednesday afternoon, homeless residents gathered at Neighbor 2 Neighbor’s Southeast Court Avenue facility to access its showers and get out of the heat.
As volunteers processed people in the lobby and offered them fresh clothes, some members of Pendleton’s homeless community expressed their concerns with the proposed ordinance.
Across four interviews, multiple homeless people admitted to being charged with criminal trespassing, but added that banning many forms of outdoor camping and sleeping was not the answer.
Mark Woodger was blunt in his assessment of the proposed ordinance.
“I think it’s sick,” he said.
Woodger said eating, breathing, and sleeping are essential for life and the ordinance would make the latter difficult to do.
DJ Haney, who identified himself as a “local homeless rapper,” was also upset at the proposal, predicting that more homeless would get high on meth to stay awake and avoid encounters with police.
At least one day center user didn’t think the law would affect him that much.
Greg Carter, who said he prefers to live life on the streets, said he thinks his preferred camping spot is secluded enough that he’ll avoid detection.
Despite the homeless people’s concerns, Councilor Paul Chalmers said he supported the ordinance.
Chalmers said he didn’t want to be perceived as heartless, but constituents were reporting feeling unsafe in public places because of the homeless presence.
Noting that that he was speaking for himself and not the council, Chalmers said there were resources in Pendleton to get people off the street so they wouldn’t violate the city’s laws.
The meeting will be held at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
