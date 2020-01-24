PENDLETON — The section of the north bank of the Umatilla River that runs through Pendleton is mostly unoccupied, but it’s home to an increasing number of competing, and sometimes conflicting, interests.
The central challenge of North Bank of the Umatilla River Advisory Committee is to consolidate all those interests into a single vision.
More than 40 Pendleton residents came to the committee’s kickoff meeting Wednesday night at the Pendleton Recreation Center’s Foundation Room.
The seven-member committee mostly observed silently as Laura Prado, a consultant from the Weston-based PARC Resources, led the meeting.
Prado explained how the seeds of the committee were planted two years ago when some North Hill residents successfully staved off the Pendleton City Council from putting a piece of North Bank property on the market for development.
The committee was formed to take a long-term view at the future of the north bank, and members hired Prado to facilitate the process.
Prado said the goal of the committee wasn’t to formulate definitive plans for the north bank or expend public resources on new projects. Instead, the committee’s goal was to produce a document that would reflect the community’s collective vision for the relatively undeveloped area.
As homelessness has risen in Pendleton, so too have homeless camps along the north bank.
In 2018, a fire started by a homeless camp threatened some nearby homes before being put out. The following year, the Pendleton Police Department cleared out 22 camps situated along the river.
Illicit activity along the river was on the minds of some of the attendees.
Northwest Bailey Avenue resident Roxanne Duchek said she and her neighbor recently went down to a north bank area near their homes and cleared out brush and trash themselves, and the “criminal activity” she used to see has since gone away.
“We got rid of the problem of disrespect,” she said.
Others in the audience felt like the homeless were being scapegoated for the north bank’s issues and even if the city cleared out the homeless, they would still end up elsewhere in town.
Jim Willis, a North Hill resident who led the effort to prevent the city from selling the piece of north bank property, said there was a “yin and yang” to maintaining the north bank: Clearing out brush and vegetation might prevent camping, littering and fire hazards, but it also repels wildlife that congregates in and around the river.
Humans aren’t the only ones clearing out weeds and plants. For several years, the city has hired a herd of goats to graze on both sides of the river to clean up potential fire hazards.
Pendleton resident Karen Wagner noted that over the years, the native plants and grasses along the Umatilla River have been replaced by invasive species like cheatgrass and puncture vine, further hurting the local environment.
While Prado stressed that the committee wanted to hear from as many people as possible, audience member George Winter took a more spiritual approach to advocating for the environment.
“I didn’t see a place where we could listen to the river speak,” he said.
Prado said there would be more opportunities for input before the committee delivers its report, starting with another public meeting on Feb. 19 and continuing on with a multi-month process that includes focus groups.
