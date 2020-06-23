HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sherrff's Office is working alongside Oregon State Police to investigate an apparent homicide after a Hood River man was found dead Saturday, June 20, with gunshot wounds in a pickup stopped at an intersection near Hermiston.
Sheriff's deputies and state troopers responded to the intersection of Lamb Road and Interstate 82 around 8:30 p.m. on June 20 after a caller reported a man was stopped in a pickup and needed medical attention, a press release stated.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found the body of Tracey Scott Medows, 29, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
The Umatilla-Morrow Major Crimes Team has been activated to investigate, the release stated, and will be assisted by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.
This marks the third homicide investigation in Umatilla County over the last 14 days.
The major crime team is currently investigating the death of Jesus Eli Lopez, 21, who was found shot to death June 9 at a Hermiston residence on East Francolin Avenue.
The Pendleton Police Department also arrested a man June 23 for allegedly beating another man to death earlier that morning.
