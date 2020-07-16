THE DALLES — A Hood River man was killed Wednesday, July 15, after colliding with a semitruck on Interstate 84, according to a press release from Oregon State Police.
According to the press release, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Nelson Martin, 42, was traveling eastbound on the interstate, about six miles west of The Dalles, when he lost control of his Ducati motorcycle as he was passing in the fast lane. Martin's bike slid under the trailer of a Mack semitruck operated by Angela Biery, 50, of Pendleton.
Martin sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
OSP was assisted by Oregon Department of Transportation and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue.
