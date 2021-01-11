PORTLAND — A Portland resident was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 11, to 58 months in prison after he was arrested in Morrow County last year.
Jaelan Sarray Reid, 26, a known Hoover Criminal Gang member, was sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.
According to court documents, on June 18, 2020, a deputy from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that several people with outstanding criminal arrest warrants were traveling west on Interstate 84 in a black Range Rover. The deputy located the vehicle with three occupants and conducted a traffic stop. Reid identified himself as “Charles Benton” and gave the deputy a false date of birth. The deputy identified Reid using a DMV photo and detained him.
During the traffic stop, the deputy noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies searched and located a backpack behind the driver’s seat. Inside the package was a prescription bottle in Reid’s name and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol. Reid was arrested and held at the Umatilla County Jail on state charges. During recorded jail calls, Reid made several incriminating statements about possessing the firearm in his backpack.
This case was investigated by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
