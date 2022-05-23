HERMISTON — Horizon Project Inc. recently received a boost for its independent living center in Hermiston.
Horizon is the largest single provider of residential and employment support to adults experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities in Umatilla County. Kuni Foundation, of Vancouver, Washington, awarded Horizon a $220,000 grant for the Steps to Empowerment Program Center for Independent Living. The award went to a down payment on a new building to increase capacity.
“By purchasing this building, we’re able to expand in a way that’s transformational,” Horizon CEO Terri Silvis said. “We’re trying to give people incremental steps to be empowered and independent to reach whatever goals they want.”
She said the initiative is to help youths transitioning from high school to adulthood live as independently as possible.
“We prepare person-based plans, then our staff provide the help needed on an individual basis,” Silvis explained. “We’ll provide integrated independent living and group homes. STEP centers promote the skills required for independent living.”
Kunie Foundation in a press release stated this grant follows a recent investment of $850,000 in Horizon Project Inc. to support and expand housing, part of the foundation’s commitment to strengthen opportunities for people with IDD living in rural areas.
Silvis said Kuni Foundation has been a generous donor to the local nonprofit that operates 18 group homes and other sites across Umatilla County for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A three-year award from Kuni allowed Horizon to buy vacant property to expand operations in Hermiston, and Horizon plans to break ground in the fall on a new facility in Pendleton.
“They share our commitment to integrating people with intellectual and developmental disabilities into housing,” Silvis said. “They also helped fund our site office on Main Street in Hermiston and to upgrade our Pendleton group homes.”
Silvis said she hopes to expand space and staff at Hermiston’s STEP center to accommodate transitioning youth, then to build on that experience to bring the program to Pendleton. Given demand in Milton-Freewater, it could be replicated there.
“The model can be improved and enhanced across the county,” Silvis said.
She also explained when people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have stable housing support, it enables them to build skills and invest in their communities. Amid a labor crisis, Horizon can help people with IDD train for jobs, which in turn can help bolster the local workforce and economy.
“We help support active, integrated, meaningful participants in the community,” she said, “and that enhances the community for everyone.”
