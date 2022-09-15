Piper Yule, 12, of Wardlow, Canada, rehearses standing on her horses before heading back into the play on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Happy Canyon Night Show in Pendleton. Her brother Cash Yule, 15, on the bottom left, flexes for the camera.
PENDLETON — Galloping horses, gunfire and singing are just some of the features in the annual Happy Canyon Night Show, but this year brought something different.
Piper Yule, 12, from Wardlow, Canada, is a trick rider and fifth generation cowgirl. She is performing a variety of stunts and spectacles on horseback throughout the show alongside her brother, Cash Yule. Whether she's standing on the backs of two steeds or twirling while riding sidesaddle, Piper rode her horses with a grin and an unmistakable flash of showmanship throughout the show.
"I've been trick-riding for eight or nine years," Piper said. "I saw some people trick-riding back home and told my mom, you've got to sign me up for this."
Yule's mother Kelsey Yule, 40, was skeptical at first, but Piper quickly showed a deep interest in trick riding, and was soon performing for rodeos around the United States and Canada.
"I went to a lot of clinics when I was younger, I followed along with the older girls and started doing shows here and there," Piper said. "Once I got better I started going off on my own."
After several years of training, Piper established herself as a proven talent in the rodeo world, gathering many accolades. Piper is a two time Canada Pro Rodeo Act of the Year, two times Top 5 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Dress Act of The Year nominee, The Calgary Stampede Trick Rider, the opening act of the 2019 National Finals Rodeo Canada Night and has performed three times at the Canadian Finals Rodeo.
Piper, Cash, and Kelsey Yule all reside in Wardlow, where the family owns a ranch with 15 horses and around 500 cows. Piper and Kelsey travel to 15 to 20 rodeos a year, while Cash tags along when he can, and "fills in when Piper needs," he explained.
Despite attending so many rodeos, Piper said one of her favorite rodeos to attend is the Pendleton Round-Up.
"The Round-Up is so fun, the committee is so nice here," she said.
Throughout the night, Piper would perform four separate displays of horse-mounted tricks, but she insisted of all the tricks she performed, her favorite is the shoulder stand.
"I go on the neck and put my feet in the air while I hold onto the horn when I'm trick riding," Piper explained.
Piper and her brother Cash, who performs horse-mounted flaming whip tricks, take the spotlight at the Happy Canyon Night Show, which runs through Saturday, Sept. 17.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
