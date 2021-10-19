HERMISTON — Shannon White and her 11-year-old step-daughter, Ennelly Escobedo, were the first people in line Saturday morning, Oct. 15, to adopt a pet at Hermiston’s Pet Rescue Humane Society of Eastern Oregon.
Pet Rescue and Harley Swain Subaru teamed up for the Loves Pets adoption event, which began at 11 a.m., but the mother-daughter duo said they were waiting since before 10 for the doors to open.
Within minutes of entering the shelter at 1844 N.W. Geer Road, Hermiston, they walked out with a new family member — a dog named Brownie. This new pet, a pit bull, would join a family that already included a bird and a chihuahua.
Ennelly said she was excited about Brownie, and she knew the most important things to do to take care of a dog.
“You have to give them food, water, a bed, and shelter,” she said. “You have to potty-train.”
More than 30 people in all stood in line before the start time, all hoping to add a new dog or cat to their families.
Pet Rescue on its Facebook page on Oct. 16 announced there were 17 dog and 10 cat adoptions by the time the event ended at 3 p.m.
Four dogs, however, were left “looking for their forever families,” but the “shelter was emptied on cats,” according to the post.
Harley Swain Subaru paid all adoption fees, the Hermiston pet supply store Petsense distributed coupon books. Pet Rescue on its Facebook page stated the adoption day “went great.”
Angela Bradshaw of Hermiston came to the shelter with her two daughters and four grandchildren.
“This is a surprise for me,” Bradshaw said.
Her family told her of the event, and they brought her along to help pick out a new dog. She was happy to be there, she said, because she had adopted a dog at other shelters. It worked out well for her, and she was hopeful for another loving fur-baby.
She said she sees her role with the new dog as similar to any grandparent’s position with a new baby. That is, she will enjoy the dog, but the parents will have to do the hard work.
The “parents” would include the second generation of Bradshaw/Winterton family, who were looking to pick up a dog to fill a hole in their hearts. A pair of their other dogs recently died, both of old age. They were especially happy to get a dog that was a rescue dog, a canine obtained from a shelter.
“We’re going to give a dog a second chance, and they make us happy,” Katie Bradshaw said. She is the sister of Callie Winterton, who brought her children.
One of those children, Shay Winterton, said she was happy to get a dog, but she really wanted a cat, or even a horse.
“Do they have horses here?” she asked her mother.
When she learned she could not get a horse or a cat, she asked if she could get two dogs.
Her mother said she might have to think about two dogs, though she added they have plenty of room for additional pets. The family lives on 5 acres, and they consider themselves a “dog family.”
She said she might even add a horse sometime in the near future.
Dog owner Veronica Lopez brought her daughter, Katherine Lopez, to adopt a pet that would take the place of their small dog, which died after a car ran it over. This was upsetting to the entire family, they said.
By the time they left the shelter, however, they were all smiles. They brought home Shatner, a new small dog that would join a larger dog waiting at home.
Katherine said she would soon give Shatner a tour of his home, plus teach him new tricks.
“This is a happy day,” she said.
The day also was happy for Donna Lutz, even though one dog, Ogano, urinated on her. Actually, Lutz decided to adopt the dog, a husky, because it urinated on her.
She took it as a sign.
“I love huskies,” she said. “They’re special.”
As she was leaving the event, she was giggling, beaming with joy over her new pet.
The value of pet adoption
Jackie Alleman, once owned the shelter, which her mother built. Now a volunteer, Alleman said it was “super important” to hold adoption events.
“We have so many dogs who are abandoned,” she stressed. “The best way to take care of them is with shelters until they can find regular homes.”
Beau Putnam, shelter director and Alleman’s son-in-law, said this work means a lot to him. He said he figures the shelter has given homes to thousands of animals. Dogs and cats are the most common, he said, but they sometimes find homes for others, such as a peacock and bunnies.
The shelter obtains its animals from local city governments, which pick up strays. Also, some people bring their own animals to the shelter, giving them up when they cannot care for them.
Even outside of adoption days, Putnam said, the shelter is open to guests Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adoption fees are $125 and up for dogs, $30 for cats. A driver’s license is required.
Putnam pointed out the on-site thrift store is open during shelter hours. Profits benefit the shelter. The store also accepts donations of used goods.
