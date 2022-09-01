PENDLETON — As summer wanes, the heat that's permeated Umatilla County throughout has shown no sign of retreat, with temperatures reaching more than 100 degrees on multiple days this week.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has forecast a high of 104 degrees in Pendleton and 103 in Hermiston for Friday, Sept. 2.
Rob Brooks, a hydrometeorological technician with the NWS, emphasized, "climatically it may rate high, but we're still in August."
Brooks elaborated that the heat itself is not necessarily an abnormality, considering the factors that make Pendleton and its neighboring cities more susceptible to strong heat than others. Factors such as the desert biome, and the ridge Pendleton sits beneath are contributing warming factors. Hermiston and Milton-Freewater experience similar high temperatures for these reasons.
"It's the same thing that caused the heat earlier in the season. There's high pressure above us pushing air down, paired with plenty of heating from the surface." Brooks said.
"You've heard of convection ovens," Brooks continued, explaining the ridge built over Pendleton creates a similar effect to a convection oven you might find at home.
"The high pressure pushes everything down, kills the clouds and then we get a full day of heating," he said.
When overnight temperatures don't decrease enough to accomplish what Brooks referred to as, "recovery," or essentially, a reduction in ambient outside temperatures low enough to reduce the daytime temperature average, heat concerns arise.
"Mix all those things together with warm base temperatures and you get this heat," Brooks said. "We'll have another little bump (in temperature) on Friday (Sept. 2), and we'll have another cooling period around Sunday (Sept. 4)."
Cooler weather is coming, he also said, then temperatures look to rise again.
We will have slightly above normal temperatures for the eight to 14 day forecast," Brooks said. "That covers out toward the Round-Up period."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.