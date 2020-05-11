Disaster Legal Services

A free legal hotline is now available for survivors of the severe February storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Disaster survivors facing legal issues can call the hotline at 503-431-6408 or 800-452-8260 ext. 408. Callers can receive limited legal assistance from a local volunteer lawyer, through this partnership between the Oregon State Bar, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The type of legal assistance available includes:

• Assistance with securing FEMA and other government benefits available to disaster survivors;

• Assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims;

• Help with home repair contracts and contractors;

• Replacement of wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster;

• Assisting in consumer protection matters, remedies and procedures;

• Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems;

• Counseling on landlord-tenant problems.