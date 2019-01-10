HERMISTON — A Hermiston man is back in jail about five months after murder charges against him were dropped.
Tyree Houfmuse, 36, was arrested on a probation violation on Wednesday and booked in the Umatilla County Jail.
Houfmuse had spent most of 2018 in county jail, between hearings in a case where he was charged with the murder of James Cragun.
A judge dropped those charges in August and sentenced him to 25 months for unlawful possession of a weapon, but because of time already served, Houfmuse's sentence ended up being only a few months.
