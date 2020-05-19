SALEM — Barbara Wright of Pendleton held a commanding lead at 9 p.m. Tuesday night in the Democratic primary race for the House District 58 seat, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's website.
Wright, 68, a merchandiser, veterans advocate and former small business owner in Pendleton, has received 55.18% of the vote with 1,135 votes cast in her favor.
Nolan Bylenga, a 22-year-old Portland State University senior and Pendleton High School alum, trails with just 43.75% of the votes.
A total of 2,057 votes had been counted as of 9 p.m.
The winner advances to the November general election to face Republican Bobby Levy of Echo.
Democrats haven’t fielded a candidate in the 58th District primary since 2014, when state Rep. Greg Barreto, R-Cove, won his first term. Barreto declined to seek a fourth term, opening up a seat that covers Union County, Wallowa County and a part of Umatilla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.