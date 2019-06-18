HEPPNER — A house destroyed by fire more than two months ago remains gutted but still standing at 485 Linden Way, and the owner has yet to clean the remains.
A public hearing will be held on June 24 to see if the city of Heppner will be left with cleanup responsibilities, a process that is estimated to cost $18,000 minimum.
The estimate, which came from a bid issued by Miller and Sons Excavation and Disposal, includes an asbestos assessment. If asbestos is found on the site of the home — which according to county records was built in 1918 — the cleanup could be more expensive.
If the owner, Megan Futter, fails to show at the hearing and take responsibility for cleaning the property, the city will begin the abatement process on the house.
City Manager Kraig Cutsforth said the money for the cleanup will be available July 1.
The Heppner Gazette Times reported that City Attorney Bill Kuhn said the insurance company had yet to cooperate, and neither had Futter.
Kuhn was unable to be reached for comment at this time, and Cutsforth was unable to confirm anything about the insurance company.
At a city council meeting in May, next-door neighbor Jay Keithley said the burnt remains of the house smelled so bad, he couldn’t sit out in his yard. He claims to have called the insurance company but received no response.
The city then issued a Notification of Nuisance to Futter on June 10, declaring the burnt home a dangerous building which is in threat of collapse or endangering others.
“We’re hoping the owner of the property will come forward,” Cutsforth said.
Futter was an employee at the Gazette Times when she was arrested in January with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. She is no longer employed by the paper.
She is currently out on bail, awaiting a ruling on her case.
Cutsforth said Futter is in the area, but has no phone number or residency in Heppner at this time.
She was allegedly out of town when the 2:30 a.m. fire on April 2 destroyed the house. No one was injured and, according to Cutsforth, no foul play is suspected.
“It’s all still in the investigators hands,” said Heppner Fire Department Chief Rusty Estes. “It needs to be torn down because the damage is so severe.”
