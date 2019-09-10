Pendleton firefighters remove a burned television Tuesday morning from a house fire at 503 S.W. Seventh St. Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Penninger said a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, at about 8:50 a.m., saw smoke coming from the second story apartment and called 911. No one was home, and crews found fire in the structure but soon had it under control. Smoke damaged the apartment but did not damage the first floor. Penninger also said an overloaded or faulty power strip caused the fire.
