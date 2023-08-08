PENDLETON — More than 20 school districts gathered at the Pendleton Convention Center on Monday, Aug. 7, for the fourth annual School Safety Summit to discuss relocation, reunification and demobilization in emergencies with the Oregon Department of Education’s School Safety and Emergency Management program.

“This is our kickoff event for the school year, it’s always our first event,” InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said. “We’ve been doing this for a few years now, and our focus this year is relocation and reunification, but this event is also always about networking and keeping knowledge of our emergency plans current with turnover.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.