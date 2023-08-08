Staff from more than 20 school districts gather Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at the Pendleton Convention Center for the InterMountain Education Service District's fourth annual School Safety Summit featuring speakers from the Oregon Department of Education's School Safety and Emergency Management Program.
Staff from more than 20 school districts gather Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at the Pendleton Convention Center for the InterMountain Education Service District's fourth annual School Safety Summit featuring speakers from the Oregon Department of Education's School Safety and Emergency Management Program.
PENDLETON — More than 20 school districts gathered at the Pendleton Convention Center on Monday, Aug. 7, for the fourth annual School Safety Summit to discuss relocation, reunification and demobilization in emergencies with the Oregon Department of Education’s School Safety and Emergency Management program.
“This is our kickoff event for the school year, it’s always our first event,” InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said. “We’ve been doing this for a few years now, and our focus this year is relocation and reunification, but this event is also always about networking and keeping knowledge of our emergency plans current with turnover.”
For the first time, the 2023 School Safety Summit featured speakers from the state SSEM program, coming to Pendleton to share their knowledge on school safety and emergency management, said Claire Ranit, emergency preparedness consultant for Columbia Gorge ESD and an SSEM speaker.
"The SSEM program funds five positions across the state that are housed within ESDs. They give us regions, my region includes this area. We’re a free program,” Ranit said. “Our schools, unless they have the funding available, they don’t have someone whose job it is to focus just on emergency management, but they are susceptible to emergencies like the rest of the community. We’re very passionate about helping schools be more empowered to handle emergency management.”
After bringing in School Safety and Emergency Management, Mulvihill said he and Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram discussed what the School Safety Summit should cover in 2023, and they both immediately agreed relocation and reunification were strong areas of focus.
“In an emergency, as the school, our primary responsibilities are prevention, immediate response, securing and identifying what actions to take, and contacting first responders,” Mulvihill said. “Then our responsibility becomes, how are we going to get everybody home? How are we going to deal with the trauma from an emergency?”
While many of the school districts present at the School Safety Summit regularly drill for emergencies, including the practice of relocation and reunification, the practice often is messy, Mulvihill said. With cellphones and the panic often involved in emergency situations like an active shooter, getting everyone together and back to their parents can be very difficult.
“It's part of the natural evolution of this training regime with the school safety summit, which is the safety of the children,” Byram said. “Once you have an event, you’re trying to mitigate it before it happens, but when it does happen, how are you going to react, and the final piece, how are you going to get kids back to their parents?”
With so many moving parts and pieces, including panicked parents and a chaotic scene, it can be hard to put the pieces together, especially when one considers that some students may have fled the scene altogether, Byram said.
“That’s why we’re here, and we’re not only learning about this, we’re networking with our other communities,” Byram said. “Right behind us is the Pilot Rock School District, if they have an emergency, we’re going, if we have an emergency, they’re coming. This summit helps us all get on the same page so that we can respond quickly and effectively.”
