PENDLETON — The state of Oregon wants to know what Eastern Oregonians are experiencing in regards to climate change.
The state Department of Land Conservation and Development is hosting six three-hour interactive workshops throughout October to better understand the tangible effects of climate change on Eastern Oregon residents.
Christine Shirley is the DLCD Climate Change Resilience coordinator and an organizer of the workshops. She said the workshops stem from the climate change adaptation framework the department published in January 2021.
"One of the outcomes of that framework was that we needed more information about local effects of climate change on people," she said. "We have information on waterfall and rainfall, scientific data that’s easily collected, but we don’t have a lot of information on people.”
The DLCD brainstormed several climate change adaptations and initiatives, Shirley explained, but realized it lacked a method to analyze how these projects would affect people and an economy that climate change ever increasingly disrupts. By focusing on individual communities through workshops, Shirley said the department hopes to build a more detailed understanding of how climate change is changing life in Eastern Oregon.
“We want to start with steady warming, we know it's an issue that has visible consequences, and ask what that means to you, your life, your health, your ability to make a living, the things you like to do, etc. What do these physical changes mean for you?” Shirley said.
Land Conservation and Development is looking to create a regional system model because “one size does not fit all in Oregon,” Shirley said.
Local experts see climate change effects now
Experts in Eastern Oregon have cited two climate change related factors that are impacting daily life for residents: steady warming and a reduction in snowpack volume and durability, leading to disruptions in traditional water supply.
Don Wysocki, an Oregon State University Extension Services soil scientist and member of the local Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition said drought, extreme heat and unpredictable frosts are three of his main concerns for Eastern Oregon communities when it comes to climate change.
“What people are facing is higher risk, due to shortage of water from drought, or reduced snowpack so irrigation water supply isn’t what it normally would be.” he said. “To me there are policies you could do to mitigate those expected changes, but when it gets to the bottom line, everybody is at a higher risk. It’s not just agriculture, it's rural communities' water supplies, health risks, likely smokey environments due to increased forest fire risks.”
Cliff Mass, professor of atmospheric science at the University of Washington and a climate expert for the Pacific Northwest, said while the long-term effects of climate change certainly are real, the large-scale tangible effects are in the future.
“The region is going to stay pretty similar, Eastern Oregon may get a bit wetter due to climate change," he said. "They would get more moisture from the southwest monsoon. The warming causes things to dry out more during the summer time, and precipitation not changing very much. Not much will change much in the next five to 10 years. Climate change is slow.”
Mass said Eastern Oregonians could expect to feel more drastic effects towards the end of the century, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t wisdom in the DLCD’s forethought on the subject.
“We’re talking about a 30-40% loss of snowpack by the end of the century,” Mass said. “It’s not trivial, so the question is, what will we do about it? We’ll get the same amount of water, just less snowpack. We might have to take steps to increase reservoir storage.”
Ed Townsend, science and operations officer for National Weather Service in Pendleton said a climate attribution study found climate change probably played a role of 3 to 4 degrees in the huge heat wave of 2021 and "it was virtually impossible that would have occurred otherwise without human made anthropogenic climate change."
He said climate change is shifting the bell curve on higher temperatures.
“What that means is not only hotter temperatures are possible, but general extremes are more possible," Townsend said. "That’s how we’re seeing climate change, is a greater likelihood for extreme events occurring and lasting longer.”
Assessing vulnerability
The Department of Land Conservation and Development in a press release explained it is using the workshops to help build the "Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment," a cumulative report to help understand how climate change may affect existing and future social vulnerabilities across Oregon. "The assessment is not intended to propose or develop specific adaptation measures," according to the press release, but would be a tool agencies and policymakers can use to choose adaptation measures that will support community needs.
As formal as that sounds, Shirley said the workshops are to be interactive and conversational.
“We want to hear from people," she said. "We’re building these workshops to talk about what climate change will look like in their specific region, and work with people to help them anticipate changes."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.