Hermiston Police have arrested a man in a June 2018 murder, and may make more arrests related to the homicide in coming days.
David Edgar Sommerville, 19, of Hermiston, has been charged with aggravated murder, felony murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and robbery in the first degree. He is accused of murdering 26 year-old Erik Navarrete, who was found on June 4 of last year with a gunshot wound to the head, at a residence in the 500 block of West Hartley Avenue. Navarrete was unconscious and was flown to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, where he was taken off life support several days later.
Hermiston Police identified Sommerville as a suspect after following leads for several months. On March 26, they arrested him for resisting arrest, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, interfering with a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon. Those charges were not related to the homicide, but he has been in the Umatilla County Jail since then. On April 10, the Navarrete homicide case was presented to the Umatilla County Grand Jury, who charged Sommerville with murder.
According to the indictment, Sommerville attempted to commit robbery and, while trying to leave the scene, fired a gun at Navarrete, who, according to the document, was not a participant in the crime.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said he was aware of what Sommerville was trying to steal, but was not comfortable releasing the information. He said if others are arrested in the case, they will likely face similar charges. Primus would not say whether Sommerville and Navarrete knew each other.
Sommerville is being held in the Umatilla County Jail without bail, and has a preliminary hearing on April 30.
