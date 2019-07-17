PENDLETON — A pair of police cars and a motorcycle hearse led hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts as they rode onto the tarmac at Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton Wednesday afternoon for Pendleton Bike Week’s Ride with the Raiders.
The event served as a remembrance ceremony for the Doolittle Raiders and approximately 17,000 deceased Oregon military members.
“It’s a fellowship of brothers that served and the plane and flags represent a piece of American pride for us,” said Roy Yeomens of Enumclaw, Washington. “It is important to remember those we served alongside. This is a great way of doing that.”
This year is Yeomens’ fourth year attending Pendleton Bike Week after missing last year's event. Yeomens’ says that there is nothing else like it in the Pacific Northwest. “Oregon has events for everybody and lots of great places to ride,” he said. “I’ve never had a bad experience here.”
For Pendleton Bike Week co-founder Eric Folkestad, the Ride with the Raiders event could not have gone any better. Folkestad estimates approximately 250 people turned up for the ride from the Pendleton Convention Center to the airport.
“It went off without a hitch and everyone wanted to turn out and support the military,” Folkestad said. “We definitely had a better turnout this year than past events and it’s really the volunteers and community support that make this event shine.”
As the thunder of hundreds of motorcycle engines died off, the wind kicked up and filled dozens of American flags held by the crowd of bikers. Out of the whipping wind, the roar of a B-25 bomber swept overhead before landing and taxiing to the waiting group. The plane, a B-25J Mitchell nicknamed the “Heavenly Body,” is a part of the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Madras and was flown by Pilot Bill Shephard.
“I think everyone holds something different that brings a special meaning to this for them,” Shephard said. “For me it is the living history and the ability to continue the legacy for many of the veterans that flew a B-25.”
For Jim Benji of Yakima, Washington, the event brought him back to his childhood.
“It brings back memories,” Benji said. “I grew up in Spokane and remember the noise of the planes overhead constantly. It just brings back that feeling.”
Following the event the B-25 took off carrying the names of thousands of Oregon’s fallen service members in an urn bound for Madras.
Since starting in 2015, Bike Week has revolved around the convention center. The event includes coordinated rides, a motorcycle show, and a classic rock concert, which has featured bands like Three Dog Night and Grand Funk Railroad. This year, the Marshall Tucker Band headlines the festivities with a concert Saturday night.
Pendleton Bike Week will continue through Sunday morning with daily events, group rides, and concerts for motorcycle enthusiasts of all ages. Organizers expect the event will draw 16,000 people across the week.
