UMATILLA — Work won't be complete on the Interstate 82 bridge at Umatilla by Hermiston High School's graduation, but it is expected to be done in time for Fourth of July traffic.
The Washington Department of Transportation has been working to replace the deck of the bridge leading into Oregon for the past two years, moving all traffic crossing the Columbia River onto the two lanes of the adjacent Washington-bound bridge.
The $11 million project was originally expected to wrap up in the fall of 2018, but WSDOT reported that crews had discovered additional maintenance work that needed done. Those items pushed the timeline into 2019 as the department waited for the weather to warm up enough to finish the concrete work. Costs for the project were split between Oregon and Washington, but WSDOT managed the construction.
WSDOT spokeswoman Jackie Ramirez said they didn't know the exact date the project would be completed, but it would be sometime in "mid-June." Once the bridge reopens there will be some temporary one-lane closures for a few minor repairs, and temporary one-lane closures on the Washington-bound bridge as the medians that directed the two-way traffic are removed.
All closures are expected to be finished before July 4, in time for holiday travelers.
The two-year bridge closure has at times created long delays for commuters, particularly during a crash or large event like the solar eclipse of Aug. 2017. Last year's Hermiston graduation ceremony in Kennewick started late because so many parents, students and staff were stuck in a bottleneck of traffic on the bridge.
Hermiston High School's graduation will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.