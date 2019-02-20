UPDATE: At 11:30 a.m., Oregon Department of Transportation announced the interstate was open again between Pendleton and La Grande.
———
Another wave of winter hit the Blue Mountains overnight.
Here are some of the impacts on Wednesday, February 20:
• Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between exit 216 near Pendleton and La Grande due to dense fog and extreme weather conditions.
• Athena-Weston, Milton-Freewater, Helix and La Grande School districts are on two-hour delays.
• Kayak bus routes Hermiston Hopper, La Grande Arrow, Mission Metro, Walla Walla Whistler, Pilot Rocket and Tutuilla Tripper have been canceled.
