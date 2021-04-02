MEACHAM — Construction will slow traffic on Interstate 84 between Meacham and Spring Creek for the next two years.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will begin a new paving project between milepost 238 and 248 starting on Monday, April 5. During construction, vehicles will be rerouted to one side of the interstate at a time, with a single lane in each direction. The speed limit will be reduced to 50 miles per hour, and Oregon State Police will increase its patrol presence.
According to an email from ODOT, reconstruction of milepost 238 to 241.5 will take place in 2021 and the rest will be completed in 2022. ODOT will begin next week by closing the left lanes in each direction in order to construct the "crossovers" needed for traffic to move onto the new travel route.
The email states the project will replace the asphalt that has become rutted from severe winter weather and chain use, creating hazardous conditions where ice collects in the ruts and cracks and cannot be removed by snow plows. Crews will also complete some other upgrades to guard rails, median barriers and bridges.
