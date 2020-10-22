PENDLETON — The first day of Chuck Byram’s career with the Pendleton Police Department was spent in a patrol car alongside Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts.
Roberts, just a corporal at that time in 2000, would show Byram the ropes as his field training officer for the next month. Byram is now one of the few with Pendleton police who ever knew Roberts before he became “Chief Roberts,” a title he’s held for the last 18 years since being appointed to the position in 2003.
Since his promotion to lieutenant back in 2016, Byram has been learning a new set of ropes as the No. 2 to Roberts. In September, Roberts announced his retirement from the agency effective Dec. 1. Two weeks later, Byram was named his successor.
After learning all that he could in that time, Byram is now preparing to step into the void that’ll be left when the longtime police chief exits public service.
“We all know what he’s been — he’s been a stabilizing force within this agency and within this community for 18 years — but I have to be me,” he says.
Byram credits his start in policing to being raised in a law enforcement family. Originally born in Klamath Falls, Byram’s family moved to Pendleton in 1980 where his mother and father worked a variety of positions with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s one of those natural things you see in families all the time that kids take after their parents in their chosen profession if they’re drawn to it, and I was obviously drawn to it,” he says. “I’ve always been team oriented, and I’ve always liked the notion of doing good for your community.”
Byram started as a reserve with the department in 1999 before becoming a full-time officer in March of 2000. From there, he rose the ranks to corporal in 2007, sergeant in 2009 and lieutenant in 2016.
“When I first started in this career, I basically was just happy to be in the field,” Byram says. “As I started going on, I figured out that I had a knack for it.”
He coupled that knack with his commitment to the Pendleton Police Department, which he says is the only department he’s ever wanted to work for in the community he’s always wanted to serve.
“It’s one of those places where everyone knows everybody else, especially if you’ve grown up here,” Byram says of Pendleton.
The “buy in,” as Byram refers to it, from himself and the rest of the department is what’s sustained a consistent culture under Roberts’ leadership.
“We’ve been able to keep a core group of people together that all have the same vision, the same drive and have bought into this culture that we’re going to do the right thing for the right reason,” Byram says. “He was the catalyst for it all. He wrote the playbook. Now all we have to do is perfect it.”
While “humbled” to be the one tasked with sustaining that culture, Byram knows there’s some natural uncertainty within the department about what it will look like after his departure. So, he’s spent the last few weeks stopping by and talking individually with the department’s staff to alleviate any of their concerns.
“I like to think of myself as coming from the Stuart Roberts coaching tree of leadership,” he says. “I hold myself and the people that work here to a high standard.”
Byram doesn’t plan on instituting any significant changes right away, which he says would be the “worst thing” he could do, but will be ready to adjust and adapt the department to whatever future changes may be awaiting policing from state lawmakers.
While acknowledging that just about everyone has an opinion on law enforcement following a summer of national unrest in response to the disproportionate police shootings and killing of Black Americans, Byram said eventually communities need to come to a consensus on what they want their police forces to look like.
“Our police forces should be a reflection of the societies in which we serve,” he says.
Local residents have staged a number of protests against police violence and systemic racism in recent months, but Byram says one reason the Pendleton Police Department hasn’t run into the same issues of deteriorating public trust is local officers’ ability to stay connected to the community.
“You can’t be anonymous,” he says. “You have to look these people in the eye and know you’ve done right by them, even if you’ve had to take them to jail you’ve still done it with the most dignity and respect that you were able to muster in that situation.”
Though he’s walking away from law enforcement, Roberts will be staying in the Pendleton area as he transitions into a consultant role with Citycounty Insurance Services. After Byram was selected as his successor, Roberts said he’ll keep himself from interfering with the department’s next steps but will keep himself available as a resource, too.
“If and when it’s needed, I know that he will be there,” Byram says of Roberts. “Not only for me but for this department and for this community.”
More than a month out from assuming his new role, Byram knows there’s big shoes to fill. But he’s pushing any of those thoughts away, and he’s confident that Roberts selected him as his No. 2 back in 2016 and City Manager Robb Corbett selected him as the next police chief because they saw something in him.
Now he just wants to go and show the rest of the community what it was.
“I’m ready to go to work,” he says.
