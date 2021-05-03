I Love My City
Volunteers with the I Love My City event help clear brush from a lot on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The event brought together hundreds of volunteers from area churches, who pulled weeds, trimmed bushes, spread bark, picked up trash, washed cars and provided other cleanup efforts around the city.

 Jade McDowell/East Oregonian

