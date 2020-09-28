Volunteers wash a car for free in the Ace Hardware parking lot in Hermiston during the I Love My City event on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Other volunteers cleaned up litter along the railroad tracks, cleared weeds out of the landscaping along Highway 395, set up drive-through prayer booths and paid for peoples' laundry at laundromats or meals in the McDonald's drive-through. Volunteers also attended a socially distanced worship service together on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Butte Park. The I Love My City movement was started in 2016 by local churches that band together each year for service projects to promote goodwill, including the annual clean-up, which usually takes place in the spring.
