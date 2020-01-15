UMATILLA COUNTY — Blowing snow, limited visibility and spun-out vehicles have shut down parts of Interstate 84, Highway 204 and Highway 11, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT announced Wednesday morning that I-84 between milepost 216 in Pendleton and 265 in La Grande was closed going both ways due to safety concerns and crashes, and closed westbound between La Grande and Baker City. Highway 11 is also closed between Pendleton and Milton-Freewater, and Highway 204, the Tollgate Highway, is closed to all but local traffic.
“We’ve got crews working routes at all times,” said ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg. “They’re out there monitoring conditions. We’ll shut (highways) down for safety concerns.”
Strandberg said that usually, when the visibility lowers to a distance of 500 feet or less, the department will consider closing a road down on a case-by-case basis and that ice on the roads can play a factor.
Between Pendleton and La Grande, trucks are running out of room to park to wait out the closures.
He added that many drivers will try and use Tollgate Highway to get around closures on the interstate, which can cause dangerous congestion.
"We try to accommodate local vehicles as much as possible, but it's also pretty complicated and a resource issue to man a closure," he said.
Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber said that he’s not received any reports of major crashes or injuries from troopers on the closed highways.
"Mostly blowing snow is what is creating a problem," he said. “We’ve got people assisting with chain-ups.”
Farber added that often the interstate will close down near Pendleton because it houses the last truck stop until La Grande.
It is unclear when the highways will open for through traffic.
— This is a developing story. The East Oregonian will update as new information becomes available.
