Idaho woman's body found after search near Meacham

MEACHAM — The body of a woman from Idaho who went missing near Meacham was found on Saturday, May 8, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Deb Hendrichs, 56, from Star, Idaho, was found on the east side Interstate 84 south of Meacham near milepost 238 after a multiagency search began on May 8, the press release said. She had been missing since Jan. 11, when her vehicle was found near the area.
When the search began, a team of dogs quickly found Hendrichs’ wallet and other items described in the search plan. Then, while law enforcement secured the scene, dogs and drones searched the area nearby.
The dogs found Hendrichs’ body soon after, the press release said. The Oregon State Police and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the body, the press release said.
An Oregon Department of Transportation worker was the last person who reported seeing Hendrichs after her vehicle stalled. Oregon State Police Lt. Daniel Conner of Union County said the ODOT employee asked Hendrichs if she needed help and she said her cellphone was not working in the area but someone was coming to help. The ODOT employee then put out safety flares to protect Hendrichs and called OSP, which sent a trooper to assist. The trooper arrived 20 minutes later. By then, Hendrichs’s vehicle was empty.
Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Union County Search and Rescue, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Jon Francis Foundation, Valley County Search and Rescue, Wallowa County Search and Rescue, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Delmar Aerospace Corporation, Union Pacific Railroad and Oregon Department of Transportation all participated in the search, the release said.
