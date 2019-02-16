Imbibe @Blue gives local flavor to fundraising

Eastern Oregon artisans helped bring in scholarship money for Blue Mountain Community College students Saturday at the second annual Imbibe @Blue fundraiser.
Savory cheeses, rich chocolates and local wines tempted attendees of the Mardi Gras-themed tasting event on BMCC's Pendleton campus.
Laren Nebel of Arrowhead Chocolates in Joseph was offering up a table full of chocolates with flavors ranging from huckleberry to habanero lime caramel.
"We use natural ingredients where we can, we use organic where we can, we locally-source where we can," she said. "We're trying to pack as much flavor as we can into one bite."
She said she expected most people to go for the savory foods first and circle back to the chocolate samples to end their night.
King cakes from Lavender Mercantile of Pendleton were also tempting attendees' sweet tooth.
Dawn Alderman said the personal-sized cakes, made with an almond pastry filling, paid tribute to the Mardi Gras theme but were actually more in the French style than New Orleans style.
Lavender Mercantile sells items from their lavender farm out of a storefront on Main Street, but Alderman said they also have a "little mini bakery" that specialized in French cakes.
As the night started said she was excited to be back at Imbibe @Blue for a second year.
"Last year there were a lot of people," she said. "It went really well. It was a fun event."
At the cheese table people could sample an array of cheese from Tillamook and ones from Great Pacific, donated by Sylvia Clawson. Shannon Franklin and Laurie Post, who were handing out samples, said the most popular seemed to be an English cheddar with whole grain mustard from Great Pacific.
Alex Hedges was giving out tastings of wines from Blue Mountain Cider Company and Watermill Winery.
The companies were started in 2003 by apple farmers in Milton-Freewater. On Saturday Hedges was offering up a variety of wines — sweet and savory, red and white — and craft cider made from locally grown apples and grapes.
"This is our first time (at Imbibe) so we're very excited to be down here," he said.
Prodigal Son was serving Packard IPA and Bruce/Lee Porter. Proprietors Jennifer and Tim Guenther said the college has always been very supportive of Prodigal Son and they were happy to help out in return by supporting the scholarship fundraiser.
In addition to the tastings from various local artisans, attendees could also sample traditional New Orleans appetizers from Simply Catering such as crab cakes and Cajun shrimp.
John Fields, vice president of instruction for BMCC, was enjoying the appetizers Saturday night. He is originally from New Orleans, and said the muffulettas (a type of sandwich from New Orleans) were excellent.
Fields, who has worked for BMCC since July, said he was pleased to see so many people come out and support the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation.
He said he has personally seen students helped through the foundation. Not only does the foundation hand out traditional scholarships, but Fields said when students face barriers to staying in school foundation director Margaret Gionatti has given them a them a gift card for groceries or helped get their car fixed so they can continue to pursue their education.
"This helps make that possible," he said, acknowledging the crowded room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.