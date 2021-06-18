PENDLETON — The Round-Up is back on for 2021, but at least one of its associated events is taking a second year off.
In a press release, the InterMountain Education Service District announced it was canceling the Children’s Rodeo in 2021, the year after the entire Round-Up was canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the state is lifting COVID-19 restrictions as vaccinations continue to rise, many of the children brought to the Children’s Rodeo are medically fragile and all are too young to be eligible for the vaccine.
“We regret having to cancel this event again, but know this is the right decision for our medically fragile students,” IMESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said in a statement. "Although our lives are returning to a regular schedule after the pandemic, we are proceeding cautiously and methodically in order to be safe.”
Founded in 1984, the Children’s Rodeo typically takes place on the Thursday of Round-Up week on the arena grass. Special needs children from ages 5-10 get to play the role of cowboy or cowgirl for a day as they participate in activities like horseback riding and roping.
Mulvihill anticipates the Children’s Rodeo returning in 2022.
