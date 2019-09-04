PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District will provide free hearing screenings to public elementary school students at area schools this fall.
Hearing screenings are conducted annually by the IMESD’s audiology department for public school students in Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties. The program is cooperatively funded by the IMESD’s 18 component school districts.
Students to be screened include kindergarten, first- and third-grade students, new students to a district and parent/teacher/principal referrals of students in other grades. Children who fail the initial screening will be re-screened within a three-week period.
Screenings began Sept. 3 and are scheduled to continue through the middle of November.
Parents who do not want their child to be screened should notify their child’s school as soon as possible.
Parents with any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their child’s school.
