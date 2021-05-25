PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District has received a grant of $25,000 from Gray Family Foundation’s Camp Maintenance Grant Program for improvements at the Outdoor School site, according to a press release.
The purpose of the grant is to address critical maintenance needs for the facility, including installation of stand-alone heat sources, updating entries and trails for accessibility, upgrading electrical panel and replacement of bunk beds and mattresses.
“Like any older camp, our Outdoor School site can always use repairs and upgrades, and we are very pleased that this grant will make a difference at our facility. We are very appreciative of the generosity of Gray Family Foundation toward our projects,” said Bob McMillan, Outdoor School coordinator for IMESD.
Nancy Bales, executive director of Gray Family Foundation, said the foundation recognizes the critical role that the ODS project will play in enhancing safe and accessible access for youth to outdoor residential facilities in Oregon and is pleased to partner with IMESD in supporting this work in fulfillment of their mission.
“Gray Family Foundation recognizes this year has had significant impact on the Oregon community. We believe your organization plays a critical role in the community you serve,” she said.
The Outdoor School site is located on the north fork of the Umatilla River on the Umatilla National Forest near the Bar M Ranch. The 654-acre property is leased by IMESD from the U.S. Forest Service for Outdoor School programs for students of area school districts.
