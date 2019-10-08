PENDLETON — A new network allocating funds for teacher resources like professional development opportunities and mentorship is coming to Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Baker counties through the Intermountain ESD.
The ESD was selected to coordinate the Regional Educator Network this fall after a proposal process. There will be 10 networks throughout the state that encapsulate all districts and are made up of teachers and educators. Even districts that aren’t part of the ESD, such as the Hermiston School District, will be able to participate in the network.
“The hope that we have is that this funding that’s going to come in is going to bring the region together. We tend to work in isolation in districts,” said Matt Yoshioka of the Pendleton School District.
He said that particularly in an area as spread out as Eastern Oregon, the network will facilitate resource sharing between districts.
Yoshioka is also a part of the Educator Advancement Council, which established the networks.
The EAC was established with the passing of Senate Bill 182 in 2017, which also carved out funding for the networks. The IMESD’s network has about a $1 million budget for this biennium, according to Yoshioka.
Mark Mulvihill, the superintendent for IMESD, said the network is unique because it is required to be made up of 51% of teachers.
The network has not been established as of yet, but funding has started rolling in and IMESD has hired a coordinator, Caitlin Russell. She was not available for comment before publication.
“The idea is to really have the people on the ground floor allocating these funds,” Mulvihill said. “What we’re really focused on in this is taking care of teachers. It’s a stressful job. This initiative is intending to support these people.”
Yoshioka said the Regional Educator Network could be particularly useful with the amount of new hires at the Pendleton and Hermiston school districts. The districts welcomed 21 and 47 new hires, respectively, this year.
“We have a high need to train and mentor new staff,” he said. “Through the ESD, we could provide better consistent systemic support.”
Mulvihill said with the implementation of the billion-dollar Student Success Plan from legislators this year, districts might be adding positions rather than cutting them, which might exacerbate the statewide teacher shortage issue, as fewer people enter and stay in the teaching profession.
He said retaining new teachers has a lot to do with the training resources available to newer teachers.
“Really the most critical factor in my research is that in the first three years, it makes or breaks you. If you make it to your sixth year, you’ll probably finish a 30-year career,” Mulvihill said. “The retention piece falls in the middle of this. When you get new teachers, how are you holding onto them long term?”
