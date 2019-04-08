The Boardman Rural Fire Protection District got some good news for residents last week.
The district announced that its Insurance Services Office rating had improved from a 5-9 to a 3-3y, effective June 1. Chief Marc Rogelstad said "many" insured properties in the region will see savings due to lower insurance rates.
"Not all companies will change, unfortunately, but some will," he said.
He encouraged residents of the district to contact their insurance provider with any questions about how their rate may be affected.
Insurance companies use ISO ratings to determine how effectively a fire department/district might respond in an event of a fire at the insured property. The ISO looks at dispatch systems, water systems and components of the fire district, such as response times and equipment quality. A 10 rating would mean no protection while a one would indicate excellent protection. A rating in the three range puts Boardman above the majority of districts in the country, according to a graph provided by Boardman Rural Fire Protection District.
Rogelstad wrote in a letter to district residents that the improved rating was due to "recent additions and upgrades to operating programs and apparatus."
"A federal grant assisting paid staff for seven days per week coverage is now established within the fire district budget," he wrote. "Installing a full-time Training Officer proved effective with detailed planning and execution of training improvements."
The district also purchased a new ladder truck in 2015 with funds from the Columbia River Enterprise Zone and implemented a fire prevention program, which includes hydrant testing and business inspections.
Rogelstad said volunteer staff are also an important consideration in the ISO rating. He encouraged anyone who is interested in volunteering to contact him at the fire station.
He thanked Boardman businesses, the Port of Morrow and the city of Boardman for providing the support needed for the fire district to reach its goals.
