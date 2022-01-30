PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported upgrades to an intersection in downtown Pendleton are beginning the week of Feb. 7.
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced last week the project involves improving traffic signals and curb ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act at the intersection of Highway 30/Southeast Court Avenue and Southeast First Street.
ODOT also reported the work would begin the week of Jan. 31. But the city on its Facebook page announced the project now starts the week of Feb. 7 and continues through April. Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday, from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Later this week the contractor will move in construction equipment and set up traffic control. Starting next week, traffic on Southeast Court will be reduced to one lane. Crews also will start the removal of existing signals and sidewalks.
The project will result in intermittent single lane closures of Southeast Court and First and delays up to 20 minutes, and closures of Southeast First. ODOT encouraged drivers to use alternate routes rather than go through the work zone.
There also will be sidewalk closures and detours leading up to the intersection. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available through or around the work zone. Bicyclists will be able to follow vehicle or pedestrian routes.
Businesses will remain open during construction.
The transportation department also reported it will share more detailed construction information as the project moves forward.
