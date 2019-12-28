UMATILLA COUNTY — Every decade brings change, and the past 10 years are no exception for Umatilla and Morrow counties. Hinkle Rail Yard is a shell of its former self, the Umatilla Army Ordinance Depot ends its nearly 72 years of service and Hermiston overtakes Pendleton for the population lead in the county. Here are the East Oregonian’s top local stories for the 2010s:
1. Standoff at the wildlife refugeThe Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County is more than 200 miles away from Pendleton, about the same distance away as Portland is.
So when a group of armed activists took over the bird sanctuary in early 2016 to protest the imprisonment of two Harney County ranchers, the connections to Umatilla and Morrow counties were minor.
But for 41 days, the eyes of Oregon, and sometimes the nation, were on rural Eastern Oregon.
The standoff was led by Ammon and Ryan Bundy, two men who had already had a standoff with the federal government over grazing rights at their family ranch in Nevada.
By the end of the occupation, the FBI had seized back the refuge and an occupation spokesman was killed by police, but there were long-term victories for the occupiers.
The Bundy brothers were eventually acquitted by a federal jury while Dwight and Steven Hammond, the ranchers who inspired the occupation, were given a full pardon by President Donald Trump in 2018.
2.
Weapons depot declares mission complete
The Umatilla Chemical Depot ended its run in 2012, but the long-term future of the land remains up in the air.
After more than 70 years of operation, the Army deactivated the Hermiston-area depot and transferred control to the Oregon Army National Guard.
Originally opened in 1941, the facility supported the Army during World War II before transitioning to chemical weapon disposal. At its height, the depot destroyed 12% of the country’s chemical weapons, reaching a milestone in 2011 when it incinerated the last 2,000 pounds of mustard gas.
In 2014, a group looking to redevelop parts of the massive property into an industrial area rebranded itself the Columbia Development Authority.
Now led by Executive Director Greg Smith, who also represents the land in the Oregon House of Representatives, the CDA has been waiting for the Army to transfer ownership to the group for years.
The latest word is that the federal government intends to offload the land in the first half of 2020.
3 (tie).
Union Pacific lays off more than 200 people in Hermiston, closes most of Hinkle Rail Yard
The era of Umatilla County as a rail hub instead of a pass through for trains is over.
The beginning of the end started in March when workers told the East Oregonian that Union Pacific Railroad laid off 80 workers at Hinkle Rail Yard over the past few months and closed the yard’s hump. By May, Union Pacific announced it was laying off another 195 workers and closing its supply warehouse and mechanical shop, leaving only a skeleton crew in its wake.
Although the freight rail industry all but disappeared in 2019, rail in Umatilla County has been declining for years.
The Amtrak Pioneer line, a route that once ran from Seattle to Salt Lake City that included a stop in Pendleton, held its last trip in 1997 due to budget cuts.
Although the service is gone, the rail remains, and a group of local train supporters has formed with the idea of getting the Pioneer line, or some version of it, back on track.
3 (tie).
Marijuana goes on sale in Pendleton
On a night where most Americans were tracking who would take the White House, Pendleton voters delivered a surprise of their own.
In November 2016, Pendleton voters approved three ballot measures that legalized medical and recreational marijuana sales, in addition to a local marijuana sales tax.
Within a few months, Pendleton became the only city in Umatilla County with a legal pot market.
The city had to quickly turn around and create regulations for the burgeoning industry. Within a year of the vote, Pendleton attracted three marijuana dispensaries and a professional cannabis grow.
Even as the industry has dealt with a glut of marijuana production, all the original cannabis businesses remain operational and a fourth retailer opened in 2019.
Although there remains a funding shortfall in Pendleton’s street system, the city council directed some of the revenue from the local tax to road maintenance.
5.
Pendleton UAS Range takes off
The Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems eventually started attracting business, but it needed a long runway to get off the ground.
The Federal Aviation Administration designated Pendleton an official drone test site at the tail end of 2013, but there wasn’t much activity in its first few years.
But by 2018, several customers, including an affiliate of French aviation giant Airbus and defense contractor PAE, had set up shop at the Pendleton airport, and local businesses were reporting new sources of revenue from employees staying or living in town.
The city is now in the midst of building a multimillion-dollar UAS industrial park at the airport to create more hangar and testing space for customers.
Despite creating several permanent jobs and bringing in dozens of workers on temporary stays, the Pendleton UAS Range is still waiting to land its first production facility, a development local officials believe would be a significant job creator.
6.
Round-Up rides to 100
The Pendleton Round-Up’s centennial brought a new level of success for the venerable rodeo in 2010, a high the Round-Up hasn’t come down from.
The Round-Up’s 100th anniversary brought its fair share of pomp and circumstance: the revival of the grand serpentine entrance and long-gone rodeo favorites from yesteryear.
But the Round-Up also did big business that year, setting records for attendance and total earnings.
Despite putting the centennial in the rearview mirror, the Round-Up has continued to post strong ticket and merchandise sales.
Another moneymaker for the Round-Up, its royalty agreement with Pendleton Whisky, took on a bigger spotlight when the brand was bought by liquor giant Proximo Spirits in 2017.
The Round-Up’s success allowed the association to buy the neighboring Albertsons property in early 2018, demolish the vacant supermarket, and start building a new retail and administrative facility. The association also acquired property west of the rodeo grounds to accommodate a new indoor rodeo arena and classroom space for Blue Mountain Community College.
It wasn’t strictly a glide path to success for the Round-Up: in 2017, stockholders nearly rejected the board of director’s pick for president while complaining about a lack of adherence to association bylaws and late financial statements.
7.
Hermiston takes population lead
In 2011, Hermiston reached a feat decades in the making.
The U.S. Census revealed that Hermiston had surpassed Pendleton, the Umatilla County seat, as the largest city in Eastern Oregon.
The gap was only 133 people that year, but it’s only continued to widen as the decade has progressed. According to Portland State University’s annual population estimate, the disparity is now stretched to more than 1,000 people in 2019: 18,415 for Hermiston versus 17,020 for Pendleton.
While Pendleton has struggled with a housing shortage and an aging population, Hermiston’s growth has been driven by demographic change.
Between the 2000 and 2010 censuses, Hermiston’s white population grew modestly while its Hispanic and Latino population grew by more than 70%. The Latino population growth spurred the city of Hermiston to establish a Hispanic Advisory Committee in 2012.
Although Hermiston’s rising population has led to new economic opportunities like Amazon, it’s also led to some growing pains.
After successfully passing bonds to expand school facilities in 1999 and 2008, local voters rejected a $104 million bond in 2017. The district had to cut the bond ask down to $82.7 million in 2019 before voters approved it in November.
8.
Wildfires rage in Eastern Oregon
The sunny, summer skies of Eastern Oregon have become overcast in recent years, not due to cloud coverage, but because of the thick smoke of wildfires.
Massive summer wildfires have become the norm across the western United States, and although Umatilla and Morrow counties haven’t gotten it the worst this decade, they’re not immune to its effects.
2015 was a particularly brutal year for wildfires in Eastern Oregon. The fires at Canyon Creek in Grant County, Windy Ridge in Baker County, and Grizzly Bear in Wallowa County burned nearly 300,000 acres combined.
Prolonged droughts and intense heat have made massive forest fires a risk each summer, and local firefighters often join the regional efforts to extinguish them.
Smoke-choked skies have become commonplace during fire season, and even when the fire is hundreds of miles away, a strong wind can cause local air quality to plummet.
At one point in August 2018, Pendleton had the worst air quality in the state due to several fires burning in Central Washington.
9.
Wolves settle, spread in Oregon
No animal has caused quite as much contention in Eastern Oregon than the wolf.
An Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife trail camera at the Mt. Emily Unit in Umatilla County captured photos of three wolves of the newly christened Walla Walla pack in 2011.
But as wolves continued to spread throughout the region, the animals became an increasingly political topic, with local ranchers on one side and environmentalists on the other.
The issue came to a head in 2017 when ODFW approved kill orders for three wolves from the Harl Butte pack of Wallowa County and one more from the Meacham pack after they preyed on cattle from the Pendleton-based Cunningham Sheep Co.
As known wolves rose from 21 in 2010 to 137 in 2018, ODFW revised its wolf management plan that includes a rule that allows Eastern Oregon ranchers to kill wolves that have attacked their livestock twice in the past nine months.
The state removed Eastern Oregon wolves from the endangered species list in 2015 and U.S. Fish and Wildlife is considering doing the same for all wolves in the contiguous United States.
10.
CTUIR buys two Pendleton businesses, begins expansion at resort and casino
When the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation opened the Wildhorse in 1994, it was a collection of 100 slot machines in a five-wide trailer.
With the Wildhorse Resort and Casino now celebrating its silver jubilee, the facility has grown to encompass a massive gaming floor, a hotel tower, multiple restaurants, a movie theater, a golf course and more.
But the Wildhorse isn’t done growing.
Tribal officials spent the latter part of the decade planning an expansion, and in 2019, construction officially begun on a new bowling alley that’s expected to complement an expanded family entertainment center and movie theater.
Once the renovations are complete in 2020, the tribes expect to expand the facility further by building a second hotel tower and a new event center.
But the CTUIR didn’t restrict the Wildhorse expansion to reservation boundaries: the tribes also bought the Pendleton Country Club and Hamley’s in 2019 with plans to continue running them.
At a government-to-government conference, Wildhorse CEO Gary George explained that the tribal gaming was hitting a saturation point, so Wildhorse’s future plans mainly involved expanding its entertainment options.
