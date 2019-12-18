UMATILLA COUNTY — As the country watched the impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C., unfold on Wednesday, many Eastern Oregon residents were ready for the historical event to be over with.
“I think it’s an atrocity to the American Constitution,” said Suni Danforth, the chair of the Umatilla County Republican Party.
Danforth said she believed the impeachment to be a political maneuver by the Democrats and referred to it as a “witch hunt” and a distraction that has wasted taxpayer dollars. Instead, she said she wished Congress had focused on issues, such as trade negotiations, health care and caring for veterans.
“The things they could have accomplished would have been enormous if they would have actually worked with the president instead of attacking him,” Danforth said.
Umatilla County Chair George Murdock said regardless of the outcome, he also was ready for Wednesday’s impeachment vote to be over so Congress can redirect its focus to other issues.
“I think there’s a level of disappointment that this would be a bigger issue with the American people,” Murdock said. “But I think it’s gone on so long that it’s become a blur, or a wallpaper to the other issues."
County Commissioner Bill Elfering, who served as the chair of the Umatilla County Republican Party prior to being elected commissioner, also mentioned the need to focus on trade deals, and added that discussing issues like immigration have also gone by the wayside as a result of the impeachment hearings.
Murdock said beyond distracting from other issues, the longer the impeachment hearings have gone on, the more unclear the true motivations behind them have become.
“I’m not a supporter of malfeasance or misbehavior,” he said. “But it’s become extremely difficult for many people to distinguish what is legally motivated and what is politically motivated.”
While Elfering shared similar concerns about the motivations of the impeachment, he was also primarily concerned with how the proceedings are impacting the efficiency of Congress.
“Well, one way or another, I hope they get done with it and get on with business,” he said. “It’s been used as a means to avoid getting down to business on what they should be working on. It’s a crutch.”
In general, commissioners Murdock and Elfering echoed the belief that no matter what ultimately comes from the hearings and votes, it will be better once they are over.
“I’ll just be happy to get it behind us,” Elfering said.
Danforth, on the other hand, said she expects impeachment will remain a hot topic and continue to distract Congress regardless of what was voted on Wednesday and beyond.
But while she believes the impeachment is politically motivated by the Democrats, Danforth said she thinks it will eventually come back to bite them during the 2020 election.
“I believe it’s going to hurt the Democrats,” she said. “They know they aren’t going to beat him at the ballot box.”
While Umatilla County's largest block of voters are not affiliated with any political party, the county tends to run conservative. Sixty-two percent of ballots turned in during the 2016 election were for Trump.
Opinions on social media tended to reflect that Wednesday. When the East Oregonian put out a call for local perspectives on Facebook, Pendleton developer Al Plute commented that the impeachment hearings were a "totally bogus" waste of time and money.
Rex Morehouse said he felt that Democrats were only pursuing impeachment because the strong economy meant they had "no chance" at beating Trump in an election, and several others said they didn't see any merit to Democrats' claims.
Chris Walbridge had a different view.
"An innocent person doesn't order his administration to ignore Congressional subpoenas, doesn't refuse to hand over documents, doesn't lie to the media, doesn't continually attack those who disagree with him or threaten those that may vote against him," he said.
Rod Nixon said as much as he thought Trump should be held accountable for his actions, he would prefer to see it happen through a Republican beating him in the primaries or the president getting "soundly trounced" by a Democratic candidate in 2020.
Alice Hepburn of Pendleton said when the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution, they envisioned a time when someone might misuse their office, but they did not foresee the "divisive attitude that exists today and the way impeachment is being used as a weapon by both parties."
"I wish the process would work as it should with no preconceptions, but that is not possible today," she said.
