BOARDMAN — All three incumbents on the Port of Morrow Commission will be retaining their seats, according to unofficial election results released on Tuesday, May 18.
Rick Stokoe, who currently holds Position 1 on the commission, had 46.9% of the vote.
Stokoe has worked in law enforcement for more than 31 years and has been Boardman Police Department chief since 2011. He was appointed as a port commissioner in 2015 and reelected in 2017.
He had two challengers. John Kilkenny, an area farmer, had 38% of the vote, while Jonathan Tallman, whose family owns The Farmer’s Cup, had the remaining 16%.
Jerry Healy is set to return for another term at Position 3 with 62.2% of the vote.
Healy was born and raised in Morrow County and lived there most of his life, other than college and a stint in the Peace Corps. He has served on the Port of Morrow Commission for about 27 years and said he keeps running because the position is a worthwhile, exciting one that helps accomplish a lot for the community.
Of his two challengers for the seat, Rick Weiss, pastor of First Baptist Church in Boardman, had 30.9% of the vote and Chandler Schaak, an insurance agent, had the remaining 6.7%.
Joe Taylor, a farmer who has served on the port commission for 16 years, was running unopposed, with six write-in votes cast against him out of 1,632 votes total.
Before the results were in, Taylor said he would have welcomed a challenger, because he likes to see people involved and interested in what the Port of Morrow is doing. But he was happy to serve again to see projects through that the board has already started.
