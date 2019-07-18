HEPPNER — The 21-year-old Indiana man who faced a luring charge for trying to meet with a Boardman girl for sex took a plea deal.
Kai Larkins of Indianapolis faced a felony charge of first-degree online corruption of a child. The mother of the young teen girl in December showed police her daughter met a man online. Officers pretended to be the girl in online chats. Boardman police on Dec. 19 arrested Larkins when he arrived at the airport in Portland while on his trip to meet the girl.
State court records show Larkins and his court-appointed attorney, Daniel Stephens of Hermiston, reached a deal with the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office. The state dismissed the felony online corruption case and on July 12 charged Larkins with second-degree attempted online corruption of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Per the deal, Circuit Judge Daniel Hill sentenced Larkins to two years of court probation, which requires he register and report as a sex offender.
Larkins remains at his home in Indianapolis. He returned there after his family posted $3,000 to bail him out of jail in February.
