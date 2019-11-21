PENDLETON — If the city needs to raise revenue for street repair, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce would prefer a higher street utility fee that could be lessened if voters pass a gas tax.
That’s from a Nov. 12 letter to the city council from Cheri Rosenberg, the chamber’s executive director.
The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association came to a similar conclusion in a Nov. 12 letter to City Manager Robb Corbett.
“An increase in the gas tax seems to be the most relevant solution to the options provided to date,” wrote Jason Brandt, the association’s president and CEO. “ORLA would like to encourage the City of Pendleton to embrace the ongoing correlation that exists in our state between gas taxes and infrastructure repairs. Embracing this solution is relevant, appropriate, and makes common sense.”
But just a week later, a representative for local oil distributors said a gas tax wouldn’t do.
Representing several local oil distributors, Byrnes Oil Co. owner Sam Byrnes spoke out against the gas tax at Tuesday’s city council meeting, saying it could eat into the oil distributor’s revenue.
But when asked, he declined to share his vision for funding street repair
“If I said what I thought, I’d get publicly executed,” he said. “My company would suffer. … I’ll tell you off the record, but I’m not saying it publicly.”
Although the council has yet to make a decision on how to raise the $1.2 million it says it needs to adequately fund street maintenance, a recent survey on the public’s favorite revenue options has sprung some of Pendleton’s business community into action.
Many of those businesses are represented by well-heeled lobbying organizations that could potentially spend thousands of dollars to defeat some of the proposals the council has put on the table.
PAC money
When the city tried to pass a 5-cent gas tax in 2015, a political action committee associated with the Oregon Fuels Association declared its opposition to it.
State law doesn’t require PACs to disclose which ballot issues they’re spending money for or against, making it difficult to determine how much money the fuels association spent to defeat the Pendleton gas tax.
But in the month leading up to Election Day, the PAC spent more than $4,500 on advertising and campaign literature, including advertisements with local media.
“Let’s Move Forward,” the PAC supporting the gas tax, reported no money going in or out, and the gas tax was handily defeated at the ballot box.
The ORLA Local Action Committee has also been active in local campaigns.
Most recently the PAC opposed a 5% restaurant sales tax in Hood River County, and the PAC did note when its expenditure was being made against the tax.
A committee supporting the sales tax and another local tax measure spent nearly $24,000, but the association’s PAC spent $12,714 specifically earmarked to defeat the tax, and residents voted it down in May.
Greg Astley, the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association’s director of government affairs, said the group got involved in Pendleton when its members notified them about the potential for a hotel fee or restaurant sales tax to support road maintenance.
If the council votes to implement those taxes, Astley said the association would likely organize to defeat them.
Byrnes also referenced the Oregon Fuels Association’s previous efforts to defeat the local gas tax.
“We are members of the Oregon Fuels Association,” he said. “We have worn a black hat in the past whenever a city gas tax has come up.”
A representative for the fuels association declined to comment.
The oil, hospitality, and restaurant industries aren’t the only groups to publicly oppose a street funding proposal: The organizers for Pendleton Whisky Music Fest and the Round-Up have both discouraged the council from adopting a ticket fee for large events.
Councilor reaction
These arguments diverge from the preliminary results from a city-issued survey that showed the ticket fee, hotel fee, and gas tax were the only funding mechanisms that have majority support. Only 38% of respondents preferred a restaurant sales tax, and several other options were unpopular.
City Councilor Scott Fairley said he doesn’t care what statewide lobbying organizations think about the city’s street revenue debate, adding that they typically oppose all local efforts at taxing their respective industries.
But he does care what local oil distributors, hotel operators, restaurant owners, and event promoters think.
While some business officials have complained that the proposals unfairly target their industry, Fairley said everyone in town, whether a business or individual, has a stake in the quality of the street system.
Fairley said the council will work toward finding a middle ground that groups can find acceptable.
Councilor Dale Primmer acknowledged that the council’s decision could lead to a political backlash from lobbying organizations, but the council would be unlikely to find something that would make everyone happy.
While he’s heard arguments that cutting parks and recreation funding could allow more money for streets, Primmer said budget cuts still hurt residents’ pocketbooks in the long run. For instance, cutting funding for recreation programs could lead to more parents looking for private child care.
“Nobody comes out of these things unscathed,” he said.
Both Primmer and Fairley agreed that the time for talk is drawing to a close and the council should meet Mayor John Turner’s timeline to have a plan for street funding by the end of the year.
Although an agenda wasn’t available Thursday, the council spoke Tuesday about holding a workshop about street funding at city hall on Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
