HERMISTON — As the Columbia Development Authority waits to receive the former Umatilla Chemical Depot from the U.S. Army, major questions remain about how to best serve industrial portions of the property.
An infrastructure subcommittee formed this fall and is diving head first into the challenge of how to lay the groundwork for roads, water, sewer, electricity, natural gas, fiber internet and more to prepare the property for development.
“We only want to touch the ground once,” CDA executive director Greg Smith said. “We don’t want to lay water line only to have to pull it back out later.”
Transportation provides a good example. The CDA was granted $7 million for roads there and the Port of Umatilla got another $2 million as part of the Oregon Legislature’s 2017 transportation package. But, Smith said, there are a lot of options for spending that money — would it be better to create a new interchange leading to the depot off Interstate 84 near Patterson Ferry Road in Morrow County? Add an industrial entrance at the entrance of the National Guard’s Camp Umatilla? Adjust the current intersection of Interstate 84 and Interstate 82 so that semitrucks can be routed into the depot from there?
These are the types of questions the infrastructure subcommittee will study over at least the next six months.
Outside of the transportation package dollars, the CDA doesn’t have a lot of money to work with so far. An allocation in this year’s House Bill 5006 of $6 million for a “wastewater treatment facility and water supply line” refers to federal money passed through to the Oregon Military Department for upgrades to Camp Umatilla.
Although the National Guard training facility is located on part of the former depot, Smith said unfortunately the OMD isn’t able to share any infrastructure, such as water lines with civilian projects on the depot, for security reasons.
He did say, however, they have expressed openness to partnering in other ways, such as loaning some labor or equipment to dig trenches.
Kim Puzey, director of the Port of Umatilla and chair of the infrastructure subcommittee, said Smith, who is also a state legislator in addition to his private economic development work, cautioned the committee that they likely wouldn’t get more money from the Legislature beyond the money they’ve already been allocated for roads. So Puzey is in Washington, D.C., this week meeting with Oregon’s senators and representatives to seek options for federal funding.
“We’re assuming (the state) is a no, so we’re trying to find a yes somewhere else,” he said.
Puzey said the CDA is discussing possible revenue sources, such as renting out the depot’s approximately 1,000 concrete igloos as storage units.
Another option, he said, would be to take inspiration from Hermiston’s Regional Water System. That project was funded by a partnership of the port, the city and three private companies that all agreed to take on debt upfront and pay it down over time with revenue from the system.
He said different types of development, ranging from food processing facilities to data centers, would have different needs, so it is important the CDA figure out what type of investments they are interested in attracting. The engineering firm Anderson Perry and Associates will then help them know what they need to provide to make the land “shovel ready” for those projects.
“You can say, ‘What do you need and we’ll go after it,’ but the timeframe is too lengthy,” Puzey said. “They’ll just go away. There are too many other properties that already have those things for them to stick around.”
Puzey and Smith both said that the committee’s two meetings so far have drawn a variety of partners together, from Eastern Oregon Telecom to the cities of Umatilla and Hermiston.
The CDA has negotiated for water rights on the depot, but the cities have both offered to sell additional water and wastewater capacity. Smith said it will be up to the CDA and its infrastructure subcommittee to study the proposals and see which one was the best option from a financial standpoint.
He said Umatilla is making decisions now about major water projects and could use answers quickly about what the CDA might need from them, but unfortunately it is too early in the process to make those decisions.
Smith said the CDA is trying to be a good neighbor to nearby communities. For example, they’re trying stick to industrial developments on the depot and direct commercial projects, such as hotels, toward the cities so that they can benefit from adding them to their tax base.
He also cautioned people not to expect the depot to be transformed into a bustling hub of economic activity overnight — attracting, negotiating and constructing industrial projects takes years, sometimes decades.
On the other hand, Puzey said there have been a lot of promising discussions. He called the large piece of property at the intersection of two interstates “special.”
“I don’t know of an industrial property so well-situated in the western United States,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.