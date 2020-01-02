PENDLETON — An inmate at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton died Tuesday, though the cause has not been released.
Oregon State Police is investigating the death of James Allen Smith, 77, which happened in the EOCI infirmary, according to a press release. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Smith’s family was notified Tuesday. Smith entered DOC custody on June 14, 2012, from Columbia County with an earliest release date of Oct. 1, 2027.
