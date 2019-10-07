UMATILLA — The Oregon Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate at the state prison in Umatilla.
Richard Lynn Breneman died Sunday morning at Two Rivers Correctional Institution. As with all in-custody deaths, according to the the corrections department, the prison contacted Oregon State Police, and the medical examiner will determine cause of death. The state also notified Breneman’s relatives.
Breneman was 79. He entered state corrections custody on July 29, 2011, according to state records, after a Crook County jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter.
Two Rivers Correctional Institution in 2000 and houses approximately 1,800 inmates in medium and minimum security.
