UMATILLA — A 68-year-old man incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla died while on hospice care on Saturday, Dec. 5, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Michael Gene Thomas died at the prison after being incarcerated in June 2003 from Lane County, the release stated. His earliest release date was May 5, 2022.
Per standard protocol, the Oregon State Police have been notified of the death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.