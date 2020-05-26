ONTARIO — An inmate at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario died early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Carl Wilson, 79, passed away in the infirmary at SRCI. Wilson was on hospice care.
Wilson entered DOC custody on Sept. 10, 2016, from Umatilla County with an earliest release date of July 11, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.