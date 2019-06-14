UMATILLA — A 72-year-old inmate died Wednesday morning at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Lloyd Roberts of Wasco County entered DOC custody in October 2018 with an earliest release date of Oct. 26, 2024.
Roberts passed away in the TRCI infirmary, according to the release, and the next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.