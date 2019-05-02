A thieving inmate prompted the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office to beef up security at a jail control booth.
The county board of commissioners during its meeting Wednesday morning approved paying Marv’s Glass, Pendleton, $5,649 for providing and installing glass at the control site. Sheriff Terry Rowan told the board the substation has a crescent-shaped desk with computers for corrections staff, who usually work there. But sometimes the staff leave the station for other duties.
“Something as simple as this,” Rowan said, referring to a Hydro Flask, “created the need to make that a more secure area."
A few months ago, Rowan said, an inmate walked by while the booth was vulnerable, grabbed a flask, took it to his cell and “started modifying it.”
Staff recovered the flask, but the sheriff’s office afterward installed doors at the substation, and the glass would prevent inmates from accessing the area.
The board also approved the purchase of 300 nasal doses of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal medication, for $22,555.95.
Amy Ashton-Williams, director of county human services, explained the department in 2018 received a state grant, and part of that was to purchase 1,920 doses of the drug.
“So we see this as a treatment response,” she said, “and also as a public health service for individuals.”
She said human services is distributing the drug to county corrections and parole and probation staff and teaching them how to administer it. The department’s total budget for Narcan is $72,000. She said she would be back asking for the approval to buy more doses.
Commissioner John Shafer is a Narcan instructor and called the substance a boon to the community.
“It’s a lifesaver, it truly is,” he said.
In other business, the board:
•Gave the sheriff's office the approval to but 10 Lenovo Thinkpads for $10,902.20. Sheriff's Sgt. Josh Roberts told the board the slim laptops will replace aging computer tablets in sheriff's vehicles and outfit all patrol deputies with mobile computers.
•Authorized a contract for the purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox from Sherrell Chevrolet Inc., Hermiston, for $33,934.83. The county sought bids for a new mid-size SUV for the board of commissioners and received six proposals. County counsel Doug Olsen said four had vehicles in stock and ready to sell, and the Equinox from Sherrell Chevrolet was the least expensive.
•Approved paying $18,404.47 for the cost of ballots for the upcoming May election and gave the OK for the road department to repair McKinney Avenue, Hermiston. Tom Fellows, county public works director, said covering the road in a 2-inch overlay will require 300-350 tons of asphalt for about $21,000-$25,000, and the county road crew will provide equipment and labor.
